202
Home » Summer Beach Guide » Summer beach resources 2019

Summer beach resources 2019

By WTOP Staff May 20, 2019 6:30 am 05/20/2019 06:30am
Share
Ocean City boasts tremendous beaches. (WTOP/John Domen)

It’s time for warm sand and cool water as D.C.-area residents head to some of their favorite summer spots in Ocean City, Maryland, as well as Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach and Lewes in Delaware.

If you’re looking for beach traffic info, beach weather data, beach cams or just extra resources to help plan your trip, WTOP has you covered.

Ocean City resources:

Bethany and Fenwick Island resources:

Rehoboth, Dewey and Lewes resources:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beach guide beach guide 2019 best beaches bethany bethany beach dewey dewey beach fenwick island Holiday News Living News Local News Memorial Day News ocean city ocean city beaches rehoboth rehoboth beach Summer Beach Guide summer beach guide Summer Tips & News Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!