202
Home » Summer Beach Guide » Beach guides 2019

Beach guides 2019

By WTOP Staff May 20, 2019 5:41 am 05/20/2019 05:41am
6 Shares

It’s time to break out the bathing suits and get the family out to the shore to make some summer memories.

Of course, D.C.-area residents have tons of options when it comes to fun in the sun.

And WTOP has compiled beach guides covering what’s new at the beaches this year, the best places to visit and more for Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Rehoboth, Dewey and Lewes.

Click on the location below for the each beach guide.

Bethany Beach / Fenwick Island

People on Bethany Beach
(WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

Ocean City

(WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

Rehoboth / Dewey / Lewes

The beach at Rehoboth. (WTOP/John Domen)

Beach traffic and weather.
Summer beach resources
WTOP’s summer beach section

WTOP’s Rachel Nania, John Domen and Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beach beach guide beach traffic beach weather beaches dewey fenwick isnald Holiday News Latest News Lewes Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News ocean city rehoboth Summer Beach Guide Summer Tips & News Things to do in DC Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!