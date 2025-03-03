Full power restored at BWI airport

BWI Marshall Airport restored power around 11:15 a.m. after an outage affecting large portions of the airport early Monday, causing momentary delays to multiple flights.

BWI Marshall Airport restored power around 11:15 a.m. after an outage affecting large portions of the airport early Monday, causing momentary delays to multiple flights.

Flights are departing and arriving, and security checkpoints are open and operational, according to a spokesperson for the airport. However, some airlines are still working to restore operations, and customers should continue to check with their carriers for updated flight status information.

An airport official told WTOP that the power went down at around 8 a.m.

Earlier, the airport said that the outage impacted both the areas of the main terminal and hourly parking garage.

No explanation was given for the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

