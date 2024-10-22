Man shown on video beating up 2 men after Commanders-Ravens game turns himself in to police

Baltimore City police said John Callis, 24, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

A man accused of assaulting three people after the Washington Commanders played the Baltimore Ravens turned himself in to authorities Monday.

Baltimore City police said 24-year-old John Callis is facing charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street in Baltimore, Maryland, after the Ravens beat the Commanders on Oct. 13.

Callis was identified by police in a viral video that showed him beating up two men as he was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey.

News outlet WJZ reported that court documents state Callis assaulted three people in two incidents in the Federal Hill neighborhood. Two of the victims suffered minor injuries while the third has been treated for a concussion and memory loss, according to WJZ.

Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc., the insurance company Callis worked for, fired him, saying “MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.