Mother of Maryland woman killed by Salvadoran fugitive is ‘special guest’ at White House briefing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt held a press briefing with the mother of a Maryland woman, Rachel Morin, who was killed by a fugitive from El Salvador in 2023 while exercising on a popular hiking trail northeast of Baltimore.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of raping and killing Rachel Morin and concealing her body in a drainage culvert.

Leavitt previously announced the unscheduled briefing with a “special guest.”

Leavitt has highlighted the Morin case for days. She has expressed anger, saying it received less attention than that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for failing to heed a Supreme Court order that it must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s release.

