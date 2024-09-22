Live Radio
Fire in Baltimore causes light rail service to be suspended

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 22, 2024, 12:17 PM

Light rail services in Baltimore were temporarily halted Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze downtown.

Access to the light rail was restored around 2 p.m., but some road closures are ongoing.

The detours had been in place as firefighters worked to put out the fire at Howard and Lombard streets, according to the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management.

Officials said the fire is now under control. CBS Baltimore said there are no reported injuries.

The Baltimore Orioles are asking fans attending the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers to budget extra time for getting to the stadium.

See a map of the fire location here:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

