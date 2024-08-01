1 killed, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

Multiple people opened fire at a gathering near the scene of the shooting, killing a 36-year-old man. The ages of victims ranged from 22 to 45, and all were taken to local hospitals.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Spring Street, near Caroline and Hoffman Park, just after 8 p.m.

Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Richard Worley said multiple people opened fire at a gathering near the scene of the shooting, killing a 36-year-old man.

“Once on scene, officers located multiple male victims and one female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. At this time, we have eight confirmed victims,” he said.

Officials said victims’ ages ranged from 22 to 45 and all were taken to hospitals in various conditions, including critical. Suspects were not identified, but Worley said multiple firearms were recovered in the ongoing investigation.

“We got the victims to the fire department, got the victims to the hospital. Probably saved a few lives by getting in there so quickly,” he told reporters at a Sunday night news conference. “But we’ve got a lot of evidence, and we’re looking for a lot of video.”

Faith Leach, the city’s chief administrative officer, said Mayor Brandon Scott’s office would begin work on a community neighborhood stabilization initiative in the days ahead.

“It is not lost on me the impact of an incident like this on our communities in the days, weeks and even the months ahead,” she said. “We will be tasked with working with this community to heal from the trauma of this evening’s event.”

Leach also said the mayor’s office would be reaching to members of the community who experienced the mass shooting.

“We will be here in the immediate aftermath of this incident, but we will also be here for the long term to address your challenges, your needs, and to also help the community heal,” Leach said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department at 443-902-4824.

