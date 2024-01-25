Ravens fans grab up merch ahead of AFC Championship game

Stores that deal in Ravens merch are seeing people rush in for gear ahead of the AFC Championship game this Sunday where Baltimore takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens are one game away from the Super Bowl as the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this Sunday. Stores that deal in Ravens merch are seeing people rush in for gear.

At Poor Boys Sports in Dundalk, Maryland, it’s a sea of purple products from apparel to inflatable mascots.

“It’s like the Toys R Us for Baltimore sports,” said store owner Michael Tyson. “I tried to get everything from flags, lights, purple beads, you name it, whatever, we [have it].”

Tyson started selling Ravens gear when the team came to Baltimore more than two decades ago, and what started with purple flamingos has grown into a full store with almost anything imaginable for sale.

He said they even had a Ravens toaster — until they sold out.

“Nothing like having a cheeseburger with the Ravens logo on it,” Tyson joked.

Cashier Luke Akers said they have seen business triple compared to a typical day and things are not expected to slow down as the game nears, especially since it is happening in the nearby M&T Bank Stadium.

“[The store is] going to be packed from when we open to when we close,” he said.

Eric Dorries of Edgemere showed up to the shop to buy an official playoffs cap.

“I was at the tailgate last weekend and saw the hat — was a little too involved with what was happening, so passed it by then — but figured I’d come up here and grab it today before they’re gone,” he said.

Employees said the most popular items are Ravens hoodies and T-shirts, but people are looking to decorate their homes too, buying up purple LED lights and Ravens flags. Also popular, inflatable Poes: the team’s black raven mascot.

If the team wins this weekend, Akers said fans can expect a surprise right after.

“If we win this upcoming game, as soon as it’s determined, we’ll have a whole lot more stuff [for sale],” Akers said.

