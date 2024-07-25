Weeks after reopening Key Bridge channel, new leadership comes for US Army Corps of Engineers

Weeks after the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel was fully reopened, in the wake of the March 26 collapse of the Key Bridge, leadership has changed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.

Col. Francis Pera became the 70th commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, during a change of command ceremony at the Washington Aqueduct in Washington D.C., July 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Deaton)(Credit U.S. Army Thomas Deaton) Col. Francis Pera became the 70th commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, during a change of command ceremony at the Washington Aqueduct in Washington D.C., July 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Deaton)(Credit U.S. Army Thomas Deaton) Weeks after the Port of Baltimore’s shipping channel was fully reopened, in the wake of the March 26 collapse of the Key Bridge, leadership has changed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

On Thursday, in a ceremony at the Washington Aqueduct in Northwest D.C., command of the Baltimore District of the Army Corps was transferred from Col. Estee Pinchasin, commander and district engineer for the past three years, to Col. Frank Pera.

One of Pinchasin’s last major missions began March 26, when the container ship Dali lost power and slammed into the Key Bridge, causing much of it to collapse into the Patapsco River and killing six road crew workers.

Other speakers Thursday praised Pinchasin for her leadership in the effort to clear hunks of concrete and steel, and fully reopen the federal channel to its 700-foot width and 50-foot depth within 11 weeks.

Pinchasin said the Army Corps was prepared for the challenge.

“That Baltimore channel is our channel that we’ve been maintaining for over 100 years,” Pinchasin told WTOP. “To work and solve this massive problem, while still addressing the human tragedy of that, that became the inspiration for the whole team, just working and pulling together.”

She said the Army Corps and other partner agencies “over communicated” in order to restore the channel so quickly.

After the ceremony, which was held on the lawn in front of the Washington Aqueduct, which went online in 1859 and is owned and operated by the ACE, Pinchasin said the change of command ceremony dates back to the 18th century.

“This is the traditional change of command, where commanders rotate every three years in the Baltimore District,” Pinchasin said. “My replacement, Col. Frank Pera, is an amazing leader.”

When asked if the ACE’s Key Bridge efforts will change with new leadership, Pinchasin said that would not be the case.

“It’s part of our secret sauce — you have a fresh perspective, fresh eyes … being able to take the team to new heights, improve in areas and take us forward,” she said.

In his remarks, Pera thanked Pinchasin as “a world class leader,” as she begins a new assignment at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County.

Pera called the Baltimore District “hands down the best district in the Corps of Engineers,” likening it to an iceberg: “When you look below the surface, you’ll find that the history of the Baltimore District highlights an expansive commitment to service that’s almost as old as our nation.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.