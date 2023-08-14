Person falls off Baltimore bridge and dies after crash on I-395

Fire officials confirmed that person was a civilian -- not a first responder.

A person has died after falling off a bridge on an interstate into the water below in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday night.

The person fell over the jersey wall after a crash on Interstate 395 and Interstate 95, the city’s fire department said in a news release.

Baltimore City fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright told WBAL-TV that paramedics were called to a crash around 9:45 p.m.

While crews were assessing a crash victim, a second multivehicle crash occurred, causing one person at the scene to fall over the ledge, WBAL-TV reports.

Crews recovered the person’s body from the water. Fire officials confirmed that person was a civilian — not a first responder.

The interstate closed just before 11 p.m. and reopened by 1:45 a.m., according to the Maryland Transportation Authority

It isn’t clear what led up to the crashes.

