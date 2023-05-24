Explore Maryland’s own Jim Henson in new exhibit opening Friday

A new exhibit honoring Jim Henson opens at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore, titled “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” which runs through December.

He created the Muppets, revolutionizing children’s education and impacting several generations around the world. But before Jim Henson changed children’s television, he was taking classes at the University of Maryland, hosting televised puppet shows on local TV and even creating commercials seen on TV.

On Friday, a new exhibit honoring Henson opens at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore. Titled “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” it runs through December.

“It’s the most comprehensive look at the life and creative legacy of Jim Henson,” said David Belew, a vice president of the museum. Belew said the exhibit is dripping with nostalgia.

“There’s over 30 puppets. You’re going to see Kermit, Rolf, Bert and Ernie are prominent, The Count from Sesame Street, all the way down to some of his more esoteric characters,” Belew said.

It’s been more than 30 years since Henson died, and many of his characters remain household names.

“His impact on children education is especially meaningful,” said Belew, who credits “Sesame Street” with being “the first television show where they’re really trying to see how they can educate children and it’s continuing to do so today.”

The interactive, audiovisual exhibit includes lots of episodes of “The Muppet Show,” as well as videos of other creative works he’s behind.

“You can really see his TV career evolve over time. One feature is constantly shuffling different episodes of ‘The Muppet Show’, so every time you come in, there will be a different snippet to see,” Belew said.

“For folks who have deeper routes going back into Maryland, to see Jim Henson’s first commercials, whether it’s Esskay meats or Wilkins Coffee, these kind of regionally known, beloved brands, I think is going to be very meaningful for a lot of Marylanders and D.C. residents.”

The Maryland Center for History and Culture is located in Baltimore. Anyone going to the exhibit is encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time, since Belew said about 30 to 40 people will be allowed into the exhibition each hour.

