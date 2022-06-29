FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Vehicle drags Baltimore police sergeant about two blocks

June 29, 2022, 6:08 AM

A Baltimore police sergeant attempting to make a traffic stop was struck by the vehicle he was trying to pull over dragged roughly two blocks Tuesday night, CBS Baltimore reports.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver accelerated, dragging the sergeant and hitting another vehicle along the way.

The sergeant was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, whose chief physician, Dr. Thomas Scalea, told reporters he’s critically ill and on full life support.

Witnesses told CBS Baltimore they saw the sergeant trying to start the traffic stop then get dragged. They said they ran up to him as he was lying in the street and all they could see was a person surrounded by blood.

The Baltimore police union is describing the incident as a “vehicular assault.”

Officers in tactical gear and other officers shut down multiple blocks in the area after the incident.

A caravan of roughly 10 police cruisers was seen heading to the hospital alongside the ambulance carrying the sergeant.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

