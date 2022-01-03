Fires set at corrections facility, 4 taken to hospitals

The fire marshal's office says city fire officials reported that 28 people were treated for minor smoke inhalation, while three inmates and one correctional officer were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Investigators say three fires were set in a common area.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen people required medical treatment after fires were set at a corrections facility in Baltimore.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says crews were called to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center on Sunday night where correctional officers reported a fire on the fifth floor.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire marshal’s office says the investigation is ongoing and charges will be filed after consultation with the state’s attorney’s office.

