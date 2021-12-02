CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Former Baltimore prosecutor accused…

Former Baltimore prosecutor accused of stalking women

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Authorities say nearly 90 criminal charges have been filed against a former Baltimore homicide prosecutor, alleging he subpoenaed phone records to stalk and harass women he dated.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Adam Chaudry, who worked 13 years in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, is charged with dozens of counts of misconduct in office, illegally obtaining phone records, stalking, harassment and extortion.

Prosecutors allege Chaudry subpoenaed phone records of ex-girlfriends and requested records from phone companies under the guise of “special investigations.”

Chaudry’s defense attorneys say Chaudry isn’t considered a public official under the law and the state prosecutor doesn’t have jurisdiction to charge him, particularly with misconduct in office.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up