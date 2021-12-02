Former Baltimore prosecutor accused of stalking women

Authorities say nearly 90 criminal charges have been filed against a former Baltimore homicide prosecutor, alleging he subpoenaed phone records to stalk and harass women he dated.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Adam Chaudry, who worked 13 years in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, is charged with dozens of counts of misconduct in office, illegally obtaining phone records, stalking, harassment and extortion.

Prosecutors allege Chaudry subpoenaed phone records of ex-girlfriends and requested records from phone companies under the guise of “special investigations.”

Chaudry’s defense attorneys say Chaudry isn’t considered a public official under the law and the state prosecutor doesn’t have jurisdiction to charge him, particularly with misconduct in office.

