The Key Bridge took her daughter’s father. Now, ICE is moving to deport her.

Roughly two years after the father of her daughter died during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Zoila Guerra Sandoval faces the possibility of deportation.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Roughly two years after the father of her daughter died during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Zoila Guerra Sandoval faces the possibility of deportation.

Guerra Sandoval, a native of Guatemala who has lived in Maryland for nearly two decades, is the former partner of José Mynor López, one of the workers repairing the Key Bridge overnight when the Dali struck it in March 2024.

The six men who died were immigrants from Central America and Mexico, survived by dozens of immediate and extended family members left not only to grieve but also to navigate new financial pressures and other demands resulting from the loss.

This story continues. Read the rest on The Banner’s website.