Police: Baltimore priest robbed, pistol whipped

BALTIMORE — Police say a priest was injured when he was robbed and hit with a gun in Baltimore’s Little Italy.

News outlets report that Baltimore police said a man approached the priest Friday as he got out of his car and told him to hand over his wallet.

The Rev. Bernard Carman of St. Leo’s Catholic Church said when he refused, the man hit his head with a gun and took his wallet and a woman grabbed his phone.

Carman fell and hit his head on a brick wall. Police have not said if the man or woman have been identified or arrested.

Carman said Sunday he hopes his assailants turn themselves in and consider “a change of life.”

