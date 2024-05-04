Crews prep to remove debris from ship that collided with Baltimore Key Bridge

Salvage crews in Baltimore are getting ready to remove a chunk of the Key Bridge that collapsed on top of the container ship there.

An aerial image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 22, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)

“The operation requires careful handling of roadbed material, crushed containers, and bridge fragments currently resting on the M/V DALI’s bow,” officials said in an update.

“The salvage teams are meticulously preparing for the refloat of the DALI, ensuring all aspects of the wreckage impacts are thoroughly evaluated and addressed.”

So far, 182 containers have been removed from the DALI, according to authorities. And the part of the bridge that needs to be pulled away is referred to as “section four.”

Specialized equipment has been called to the scene.

“The complexities of this next phase of operations require thorough preparation, strategic planning, and specialized expertise,” Cpt. David O’Connell, federal on-scene coordinator for Key Bridge Unified Command, said.

“We have the right team making this work happen in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

