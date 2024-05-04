Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Crews prep to remove…

Crews prep to remove debris from ship that collided with Baltimore Key Bridge

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

May 4, 2024, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An aerial image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 22, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)(U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters)

Salvage crews in Baltimore are getting ready to remove a chunk of the Key Bridge that collapsed on top of the container ship there.

“The operation requires careful handling of roadbed material, crushed containers, and bridge fragments currently resting on the M/V DALI’s bow,” officials said in an update.

“The salvage teams are meticulously preparing for the refloat of the DALI, ensuring all aspects of the wreckage impacts are thoroughly evaluated and addressed.”

So far, 182 containers have been removed from the DALI, according to authorities. And the part of the bridge that needs to be pulled away is referred to as “section four.”

Specialized equipment has been called to the scene.

“The complexities of this next phase of operations require thorough preparation, strategic planning, and specialized expertise,” Cpt. David O’Connell, federal on-scene coordinator for Key Bridge Unified Command, said.

“We have the right team making this work happen in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Stay up to date with the latest on WTOP.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up