Baltimore City schools not ready to enforce vaccine mandate

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:08 PM

BALTIMORE — School officials in the city of Baltimore say they’re not ready to enforce a requirement that school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the school system had set a Nov. 1 deadline. But school officials have not started enforcing penalties that can include terminating employees who fail to comply.

School officials say they want to work with staff members who have concerns.

About 90% of Baltimore school’s 10,000 employees are either vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

The rate for teachers is 95%. For principals, it’s 98%. The rates are slightly higher than those for the Maryland’s adult population. It was 88.5% on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

