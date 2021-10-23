Police: 7 shot in drive-by shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore police say at least seven people have been shot in a drive-by shooting, leaving one in critical condition.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say at least seven people have been shot in a drive-by shooting, leaving one in critical condition.

The Baltimore Sun reports the shooting happened Friday night in West Baltimore. Four of the victims are teenagers.

Police say the shooting in the Walbrook neighborhood left one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, in critical condition.

The other wounded include a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. A 19-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, as well as 22-year-old and 36-year-old men also were injured.

Police said those injuries were non-life threatening. Detectives continue to investigate.

