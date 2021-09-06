Towson University ups security after 3 shot at unsanctioned event

Steps to be taken at Towson University include increased monitoring of unsanctioned events, active engagement with their attendees and enhanced foot patrols.

Towson University school officials are boosting security measures after a shooting at an unsanctioned event injured three people early Saturday.

In a letter to the Maryland school’s community posted Sunday, President Kim Schatzel, Vice President Vernon Hurte and public safety chief Charles Herring promised to bolster campus security.

Steps to be taken at the university in Baltimore County include increased monitoring of unsanctioned events, active engagement with their attendees and enhanced foot patrols.

“Our campus is also one of the safest in the nation, and we are committed to do all we can to make our students, faculty and staff feel safe whenever on campus,” the letter read. “Trespassing is not welcome on our campus and violence has no place on it either.”

Baltimore County police said gunfire erupted at the campus’ Freedom Square around 2 a.m. Saturday, striking three in what officials termed an isolated incident. The party had attracted hundreds.

One victim is a woman who attends the university while two others are not students; all were in stable condition following the shooting. One has been released from the hospital.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa R. Hyatt said Saturday afternoon that the investigation was ongoing and law enforcement did not yet have suspects.

Support services remain open for members of the university community through the Towson University Counseling Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact investigators by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests and charges in connection with felony offenses.