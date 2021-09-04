CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Towson University student, 2 others injured in overnight shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 1:12 PM

A shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday on Towson University’s campus in Baltimore County, Maryland, left three people, including a female student, injured, according to Towson’s public safety office.

Saturday morning, officials for the Baltimore County police and Towson University confirmed a 2 a.m. shooting on their campus in Freedom Square, issuing public safety alerts to the community.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa R. Hyatt said that the investigation is ongoing and that they did not have any suspects as of Saturday afternoon.

She said that one person injured was a female Towson University student and that the other two victims were not students.

Hyatt said that victims are currently in stable condition and that it was believed to be an isolated incident.

The university confirmed at the time that the scene was secure, but encouraged everyone to stay away from “the academic portion of campus,” which includes Freedom Square.

The shooting diverted the Charles Street 12 Mile Run on Saturday morning towards Kenilworth Drive.

Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said that it is continuing to work closely with Baltimore County Police during the ongoing investigation.

The school is also offering counseling and support service for students through the TU Counseling Center.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests and charges in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP, online or via mobile app.

