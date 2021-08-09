Police: Officers fatally shoot man in gunfire exchange

Baltimore police say officers shot and killed a man who may have been having a behavioral health crisis in an exchange of gunfire early Monday.

News outlets report that officers were called to a home in northeast Baltimore Sunday night after a report of an assault.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe says officers encountered a man they believed was armed and may have been having a behavioral health crisis.

Hostage negotiators made contact with the man and two people were able to leave the home.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, police say the man came to the door and opened fire and at least one police officer fired back, killing him. No officers were injured.

