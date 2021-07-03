Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Iconic Domino Sugars sign relit in Baltimore

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 6:54 PM

The Domino Sugars sign as seen from the harbor in Baltimore, Maryland in the spring of 2021.
The Domino Sugars sign as seen from the harbor in Baltimore, Maryland in the spring of 2021. (Courtesy Colleen Russell)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A sign that’s long occupied an iconic spot on Baltimore’s skyline is set to light up again after several months of repairs.

The factory was damaged by a fire in April.

News outlets report the Domino Sugars sign will be officially relit on Independence Day. The sign’s neon lighting has been replaced by new energy-saving LEDs. The new lights are supposed to mimic the original.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the project also included the removal of the 70-year-old sign’s letters and border, repairs to the steel piers on the sign and the repainting of its support structure.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

domino sugar

