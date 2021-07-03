Iconic Domino Sugars sign relit in Baltimore

A sign that’s long occupied an iconic spot on Baltimore’s skyline is set to light up again after several months of repairs.

The factory was damaged by a fire in April.

News outlets report the Domino Sugars sign will be officially relit on Independence Day. The sign’s neon lighting has been replaced by new energy-saving LEDs. The new lights are supposed to mimic the original.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the project also included the removal of the 70-year-old sign’s letters and border, repairs to the steel piers on the sign and the repainting of its support structure.

