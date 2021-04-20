CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Fire erupts at Domino…

Fire erupts at Domino Sugar plant, no injuries reported

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire at the Domino Sugar plant sent white smoke billowing over the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says no reports of injuries were immediately reported after Tuesday’s three-alarm fire. All employees were able to safely evacuate. Adams says a conveyer belt apparently carried a burning substance from a silo to other parts of the facility. Flames could be seen from a distance after 3 p.m. at a storage facility behind the waterfront refinery. In November 2007, a powerful explosion and fires forced the refinery to shut down for a week. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

baltimore | domino | fire

Bipartisan bill builds on momentum for greater federal R&D spending

Military exchanges to open their doors to civilian employees starting in May

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up