Fire erupts at Domino Sugar plant, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire at the Domino Sugar plant sent white smoke billowing over the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says no reports of injuries were immediately reported after Tuesday’s three-alarm fire. All employees were able to safely evacuate. Adams says a conveyer belt apparently carried a burning substance from a silo to other parts of the facility. Flames could be seen from a distance after 3 p.m. at a storage facility behind the waterfront refinery. In November 2007, a powerful explosion and fires forced the refinery to shut down for a week.

