9 killed in Baltimore over violent holiday weekend

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 5:27 PM

BALTIMORE — At least nine people were killed in Baltimore over Memorial Day weekend, including three men who were killed in what the police commissioner said may have been a “running gun battle.”

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the shootings Monday and said he plans to meet with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to discuss what needs to change so police can have “greater immediate impact.”

Memorial Day weekend has often seen increases in violence. Last year, nine people were killed in the city over the holiday weekend, despite an order to stay home.

At least 138 people have been killed in Baltimore this year, according to police figures released Tuesday. That’s compared to 130 at this time last year.

