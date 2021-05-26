Baltimore students won’t be forced to repeat grades

Baltimore City Schools won’t require tens of thousands of students failing classes this year amid challenges posed by the pandemic to repeat a grade in the fall.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools won’t require tens of thousands of students failing classes this year amid challenges posed by the pandemic to repeat a grade in the fall.

Instead, Chief Academic Officer Joan Dabrowski says they will give students additional time and customized instruction plans to make up gaps.

News outlets report that the decision was announced at a school board meeting Tuesday night and in emails to parents and teachers. No school board vote is required.

About 65% of secondary students and 50% of elementary students in the system are failing at least one class, according to the school system. Testing will determine what students have missed and a catch-up plan will be developed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.