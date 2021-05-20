MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Arrest made in Baltimore anti-violence activist’s death

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 11:47 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police say they’ve made an arrest in the killing of a well-known anti-violence activist.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison thanked officers in a statement Thursday “for their diligence” in apprehending the suspect in the killing of Dante Barksdale.

Harrison said he will work with prosecutors “to ensure justice is served.” News outlets report that police served an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Garrick L. Powell Jr., who was home on pretrial detention on unrelated gun charges in Anne Arundel County. Officials didn’t immediately provide a motive in the killing of Barksdale in January.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said Barksdale was a “victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent.”

