Ravens coach Harbaugh foots bill for Jimmy’s Famous Seafood patrons

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh picked up the tab for people dining at Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Tuesday night.

Call it full coverage.

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh picked up the tab for people dining at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood on Tuesday night.

According to WJZ CBS Baltimore anchor Rick Ritter, Harbaugh took photos with photos with folks who asked then quietly paid the bill for everyone in the room and headed out.

Harbaugh, who’s been Ravens coach since 2008, told ESPN that it was his wife Ingrid’s idea.

In 2019, Harbaugh was named the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year.

That same year, he signed a four-year contract extension to keep him with the Ravens through the 2022 season.