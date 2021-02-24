CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ravens coach Harbaugh foots bill for Jimmy’s Famous Seafood patrons

Will Vitka

February 24, 2021

Call it full coverage.

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh picked up the tab for people dining at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood on Tuesday night.

According to WJZ CBS Baltimore anchor Rick Ritter, Harbaugh took photos with photos with folks who asked then quietly paid the bill for everyone in the room and headed out.

Harbaugh, who’s been Ravens coach since 2008, told ESPN that it was his wife Ingrid’s idea.

In 2019, Harbaugh was named the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year.

That same year, he signed a four-year contract extension to keep him with the Ravens through the 2022 season.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

