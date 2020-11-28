Baltimore Co. Public Schools cancel classes on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 due to ransomware attack

Baltimore County public schools will be closed, and distance learning canceled, on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to a recent ransomware attack on the school district's IT system.

The school system’s offices will be open and staff will receive information about the upcoming week, according to a message posted on the district’s Twitter feed.

The attack was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and according to the county, investigators and school staff have been working through the Thanksgiving break trying to get the school’s system back on line.

The attack came shortly after a state audit revealed the school system’s vulnerability.

In spite of a long weekend of work, a tweet sent out on Saturday, Nov. 28 said the county’s schools will not be able to hold instruction at the start of next week.

(1/3) Due to the recent ransomware attack, Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1. BCPS offices will be open and staff will receive additional information about Monday and Tuesday. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) November 28, 2020



Schools will distribute meals for students on Monday and Wednesday at over 300 locations.

The school system called it a “crisis” and thanked its constituents for their patience as they worked toward a resolution.

On Friday, a state audit showed the county had not safeguarded sensitive personal information, according to a story published by The Associated Press. The news of the audit came Tuesday, followed by the ransomware attack a day later.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 115,000 students are taking classes online. With the shutdown, they will not be able to receive instruction at the beginning of the upcoming week.