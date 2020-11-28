HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore Co. Public Schools…

Baltimore Co. Public Schools cancel classes on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 due to ransomware attack

Dan Friedell

November 28, 2020, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore County public schools will be closed, and distance learning canceled, on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to a recent ransomware attack on the school district’s IT system.

The school system’s offices will be open and staff will receive information about the upcoming week, according to a message posted on the district’s Twitter feed.

The attack was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and according to the county, investigators and school staff have been working through the Thanksgiving break trying to get the school’s system back on line.

The attack came shortly after a state audit revealed the school system’s vulnerability.

In spite of a long weekend of work, a tweet sent out on Saturday, Nov. 28 said the county’s schools will not be able to hold instruction at the start of next week.


Schools will distribute meals for students on Monday and Wednesday at over 300 locations.

The school system called it a “crisis” and thanked its constituents for their patience as they worked toward a resolution.

On Friday, a state audit showed the county had not safeguarded sensitive personal information, according to a story published by The Associated Press. The news of the audit came Tuesday, followed by the ransomware attack a day later.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 115,000 students are taking classes online. With the shutdown, they will not be able to receive instruction at the beginning of the upcoming week.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up