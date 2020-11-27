Audit finds risks with Baltimore County schools network

TOWNSON, Md. — A state audit has concluded that the computer network of Baltimore County Public Schools did not safeguard…

TOWNSON, Md. — A state audit has concluded that the computer network of Baltimore County Public Schools did not safeguard sensitive personal information and had other serious risks.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Office of Legislative Audits released the report of the assessment Tuesday, the day before the school district’s network was shut down by a ransomware attack.

The audit states that 26 publicly accessible servers located within the district’s network instead of being isolated in a separate network “could expose the internal network to attack from external sources” if compromised.

The ransomware attack has left 115,000 students without classes as the district shifted to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

