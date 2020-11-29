Baltimore Co. schools laptops, Google accounts safe to use following ransomware attack

Baltimore County schools said the laptops it issues and its Google accounts are safe to use after the district suffered a ransomware attack Wednesday.

The announcement comes after BCPS canceled classes for Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to the fallout of the attack.

(2/3) You may now safely use: BCPS-issued Chromebooks and BCPS Google accounts for students and staff. Please do not use BCPS-issued Windows-based devices until further notice. You may access updates from https://t.co/uErJiUfgPO. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) November 29, 2020

The attack was discovered on Wednesday, and the county said investigators and school staff have been working through the Thanksgiving break trying to get the school’s system back online.

On Friday, a state audit showed the county did not protect sensitive personal information. The news of the audit came Tuesday, followed by the ransomware attack a day later.