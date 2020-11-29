HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Baltimore Co. schools laptops, Google accounts safe to use following ransomware attack

Matthew Delaney

November 29, 2020, 8:35 PM

Baltimore County Public Schools said its school system-issued Chromebook laptops and county schools’ Google accounts are safe to use after the district suffered a ransomware attack to its IT infrastructure.

The announcement comes after BCPS canceled classes for Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to the fallout of the attack.

The attack was discovered on Wednesday, and the county said investigators and school staff have been working through the Thanksgiving break trying to get the school’s system back online.

On Friday, a state audit showed the county did not protect sensitive personal information. The news of the audit came Tuesday, followed by the ransomware attack a day later.

