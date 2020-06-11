Baltimore Police leader named to police reform work group

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has been appointed to a police reform work group.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors announced this week that Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison would be among the law enforcement leaders on its Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group.

The task force’s assembly follows nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

The Conference of Mayors said the task force will work to develop reforms that can be adopted by police departments nationwide to address police violence and patterns of racial discrimination.

