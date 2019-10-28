4-year-old boy last seen in Baltimore found in Virginia

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen in Baltimore in what police are calling a parental abduction.

UPDATE AT 5:05 P.M. — Diland Cruz-Hernandez, 4, who was last seen in Baltimore has been found unharmed in Virginia, Maryland State Police said in an update. The Amber Alert for him is canceled.

Diland Cruz-Hernandez is in the company of 36-year-old Adonis Cruz-Reyes, who is said to be driving a dark-colored 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate KEILA5.

Baltimore police said Cruz-Reyes is also wanted for robbery, assault, violating a protective order and traffic charges related to a recent hit-and-run crash.

The boy and his father were last seen in Baltimore.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Baltimore police said they were called to the 1200 block of Broening Highway for the report of an assault. When officers responded, a woman reported that she had been assaulted by her child’s father. He had stolen her phone during the assault, and then left with their 4-year-old son, police said.

Cruz-Reyes is also believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash a short time later, at the intersection of Washington and Fleet streets, police said.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts can call 911.

