Man struck and killed on I-95 after car broke down

A man is dead after being struck by a van in Baltimore County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 before the Interstate 695 interchange in Arbutus.

Maryland State Police said the man was pulled over to the side of the highway with a broken down car when he was hit by van.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the van remained at the crash and was arrested for suspected DUI.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.

