Baltimore lightning injures 1, causes home damage

A man was seriously injured after being struck by lightning a little after 2 p.m. on Thursday in a wooded area in Patapsco Valley State Park.

The man was seriously injured after being struck by lightning a little after 2 p.m. on Thursday in a wooded area in Patapsco Valley State Park on the Baltimore and Howard county line, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Authorities said the force of the strike threw the man down an embankment, where firefighters rescued him with an ATV.

UPDATE #lightingstrike #woodstock adult Male transported by Howard County EMS// units clearing shortly ^TF — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 4, 2019



The man was transported to the hospital by Howard County emergency medical services.

About an hour later, lightning struck the roof of a two story duplex in Woodlawn, causing it to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials said it’s important to watch for signs of lightning before heading outdoors in a storm.

