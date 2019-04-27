202
‘No 25th Amendment’: Authority to remove Baltimore mayor limited

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP April 27, 2019 5:53 am 04/27/2019 05:53am
In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pugh to step down, calling the latest revelations about lucrative deals to sell her self-published children's books "brazen, cartoonish corruption." In a Monday, April 1, 2019 tweet, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wrote: "The Mayor has to resign — now." His comments came on the same day that Kaiser Permanente disclosed that it paid Pugh's limited liability company about $114,000 for roughly 20,000 copies of her "Healthy Holly" children's books. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh remains in office while out on medical leave, and there’s no legal mechanism to remove her due to illness or incapacity as the leader of the Maryland city.

“There’s no equivalent of the 25th amendment under the Baltimore charter,” said Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Johns Hopkins University Matthew Crenson, referring to the amendment that allows for the removal of a U.S. president due to illness.

Pugh’s attorney Steven Silverman told reporters Thursday Pugh was not “lucid” and was too ill to make any decisions about her future.

Pugh has been on indefinite leave since April 1 as she is treated for pneumonia. Silverman said she was still recovering.

Crenson said the Baltimore City charter leaves no options for members of the city council who have called for Pugh’s resignation.

“The only way a mayor can be removed from office is by conviction of a crime, or a guilty plea to a crime,” Crenson said.

“There’s no equivalent of impeachment or removing someone because they’re unable to function. So this is a dead end as far as the city council is concerned. … I wouldn’t be at all surprised if in next year’s election there are some items on the ballot to revise the charter to provide other means for removing mayors.”

Crenson said in other states, such as Michigan, the governor has the power to remove a mayor if that mayor is judged to be incompetent or incapable.

“But in Maryland there’s no such provision” said Crenson.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for Pugh to resign on Thursday, the same day Pugh’s two homes and City Hall office were searched by FBI agents.

Pugh has been under investigation for her “Healthy Holly” books. She had a $500,000 no-bid book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System while she served as a member of that board.

Robert Chrencik, president and CEO of UMMS, announced on Friday he was stepping down.

