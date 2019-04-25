202
Baltimore mayor urged to resign after federal raids

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 10:55 pm 04/25/2019 10:55pm
Baltimore police officers stand outside the house of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh in Baltimore, MD., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Agents with the FBI and IRS are gathering evidence inside the two homes of Pugh and also in City Hall. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A growing tide of Maryland officials are calling for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to step down after federal agents raided her government offices and city homes.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says the first-term mayor is “clearly not fit to lead.” Numerous Democrats repeated calls for her immediate resignation.

Federal investigators on Thursday scoured numerous locations including Pugh’s two Baltimore homes, the home of an aide and a nonprofit organization she once led. The apparent federal criminal investigation is the latest of multiple probes looking at the Democratic mayor’s lucrative sales of her obscure self-published children’s books over years.

The 69-year-old mayor slipped out of sight April 1, citing deteriorating health, hours after the governor called on the state prosecutor to investigate allegations of “self-dealing.”

