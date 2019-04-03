3rd measles case confirmed in Md., possible public exposure in 3 places

A third case of measles has been confirmed in a Maryland resident. People in three public places in Baltimore County may have been exposed, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

A third case of measles has been confirmed in a Maryland resident. People in three public places in Baltimore County may have been exposed, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

Anyone who visited the following locations at these times may have been exposed:

4000 Old Court Rd in Pikesville on Sunday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Market Maven (1630 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Seven Mile Market (201 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

People who have been exposed at other locations are being notified directly, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Measles can easily be spread to people who aren’t vaccinated through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth. The virus can survive in the air for up to two hours.

Those who have been vaccinated but have compromised immune systems are urged to call their doctors.

Those who have not been vaccinated and have been exposed are urged to call their doctors before visiting so special arrangements can be made without putting others at risk.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.