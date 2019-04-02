202
2nd case of measles reported in Maryland, related to first

By Rob Woodfork April 16, 2019 4:14 pm 04/16/2019 04:14pm
FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed a second case of measles in the state, and said it is a household contact of the first confirmed case.

The state Health Department said Tuesday that in both cases, the disease was acquired outside of Maryland in an unnamed area with an ongoing measles outbreak.

The department added that there was no evidence of measles cases that originated in Maryland.

It also announced that the MMR vaccine will be available at a clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 6302 Smith Ave., in Baltimore. The free clinic is for adults born after 1957 who have received one or less MMR vaccines, the department said.

More information can be found at Maryland’s Department of Health website.

