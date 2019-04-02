2nd case of measles reported in Maryland, related to first

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed a second case of measles in the state, and said Tuesday that in both cases, the disease was acquired outside of Maryland in an unnamed area with an ongoing measles outbreak.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed a second case of measles in the state, and said it is a household contact of the first confirmed case.

The state Health Department said Tuesday that in both cases, the disease was acquired outside of Maryland in an unnamed area with an ongoing measles outbreak.

The department added that there was no evidence of measles cases that originated in Maryland.

It also announced that the MMR vaccine will be available at a clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 6302 Smith Ave., in Baltimore. The free clinic is for adults born after 1957 who have received one or less MMR vaccines, the department said.

More information can be found at Maryland’s Department of Health website.

