Baltimore fire crews fight blaze at 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop

By Jennifer Ortiz September 7, 2018 8:00 am 09/07/2018 08:00am
Fire crews in Baltimore battled a four-alarm fire at a 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop Friday morning. The main Budeke's Paints location has been on South Broadway since 1868.

WASHINGTON — Fire crews in Baltimore battled a four-alarm fire at a 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to Budeke’s Paints on the 400 block of South Broadway around 3 a.m. The blaze escalated from a three-alarm fire to a four-alarm incident.

The fire was contained as of 8 a.m., Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark told WTOP, but firefighters were still at the scene hours later. About 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

WBAL reports that the fire spread to a neighboring church and smoke could be seen from Interstate 83.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Budeke’s main location has been on South Broadway since 1868. The shop expanded over the years and spread across six adjoining buildings, including a church, according to their website. Fells Point is a national historic district.

Baltimore, MD News Baltimore. fire Budeke's Paints fire four alarm fire Local News Maryland News

25 best places to visit in the US