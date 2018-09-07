Baltimore fire crews fight blaze at 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop

Fire crews in Baltimore battled a four-alarm fire at a 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop Friday morning. The main Budeke's Paints location has been on South Broadway since 1868.

A sad scene in the heart of #FellsPoint The burned out facade of @BudekesPaints A business that has been operating here along S. Broadway for 150 years @BaltimoreFire says so far there are no reports of any serious injuries @wbalradio Live reports all morning long w/ @BryanNehman pic.twitter.com/tM5oYw9NuX

WASHINGTON — Fire crews in Baltimore battled a four-alarm fire at a 150-year-old Fells Point paint shop Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to Budeke’s Paints on the 400 block of South Broadway around 3 a.m. The blaze escalated from a three-alarm fire to a four-alarm incident.

The fire was contained as of 8 a.m., Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark told WTOP, but firefighters were still at the scene hours later. About 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

WBAL reports that the fire spread to a neighboring church and smoke could be seen from Interstate 83.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Budeke’s main location has been on South Broadway since 1868. The shop expanded over the years and spread across six adjoining buildings, including a church, according to their website. Fells Point is a national historic district.

