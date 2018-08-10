Guinness brewery in Maryland attracts 10,000 visitors in first weekend

Some 10,000 people visited Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Baltimore County between Friday, Aug. 3, the day it opened its doors to the public, and Sunday, Aug. 6.

It’s been pretty well established that the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, which opened last week in Baltimore County, hopes to draw in 300,000 visitors during its first year in business.

The new brewery found itself 3 percent of the way toward accomplishing that goal in the span of its first weekend, officials said Wednesday. Some 10,000 people visited Guinness between Friday, Aug. 3, the day it opened its doors to the public, and Sunday, Aug. 6.

Out of those 10,000 visitors, 700 streamed through the door in the first half hour of the new facility’s opening on Friday, brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner said. Guinness’ parking lot, with more than 300 spots, was so packed that the brewery took to social media to ask visitors to consider carpooling or using the ride-sharing service Lyft, which has a dedicated drop-off lane on site.

“It even caught us by surprise a little bit,” Wagner said of the turnout. “It really makes you realize that what we’re building is important; what…