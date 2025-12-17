The Ravens need to rally to make the playoffs. Their poor home record is a big reason why

If the season ended today, the Ravens wouldn't make the playoffs, and their 3-5 home record is a big reason.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 07: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a touchdown is called back during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 07: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a touchdown is called back during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens can expect a playoff-type atmosphere this weekend when they host the New England Patriots under the lights on national television.

In the past, this type of environment seemed to bring out the best in the Ravens, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

“I think we kind of have mentioned how we have to play better at home,” safety Alohi Gilman said. “It’s not a big jump, it’s just little things here and there. That’s not a question of our character, culture or identity. It’s just a matter of executing on a high level, on a more consistent basis.”

If the season ended today, the Ravens wouldn’t make the playoffs, and their 3-5 home record is a big reason. A loss Sunday night against New England would make this the worst home season in franchise history. That distinction is currently held by Baltimore’s 2015 squad, which went 3-5 — back before a team could have nine home games during a regular season.

In John Harbaugh’s 18 seasons as coach, the Ravens have been particularly dominant at night, going 44-21 in prime time games and 22-5 at home. But they began this season with a Sunday night loss at Buffalo and then fell at home to Detroit on a Monday night in Week 3.

Perhaps the most disturbing defeat so far was at home against Cincinnati on Thanksgiving night. Baltimore’s lone prime-time win this season was at Miami on a Thursday night in October.

“Obviously, someone is coming into our house. We have to win games,” center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We have to put on a show for our crowd and end up getting wins like how we’re supposed to.”

For the next three weeks, Baltimore’s path to the playoffs might not include much sunlight. The Ravens are at home under the lights Sunday night. Then they have a Saturday night game at Green Bay. Their Week 18 showdown at Pittsburgh — which might decide the AFC North title — could be put in prime time as well.

One factor in Baltimore’s poor home record is that when Lamar Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury, they were all at home — a 44-10 loss to Houston, a 17-3 loss to the Rams and a 30-16 win over Chicago.

“The Houston game was probably our worst home game ever that I can ever remember, (but) our guys were fighting their butts off, the guys that were out there playing, who were playing in the game,” Harbaugh said. “That game is what it was. The Rams game is what it was. Guys are fighting their butts off in that game, too. So, those games are history.”

But more recently, a healthier Ravens team lost divisional games at home to the Bengalsand Steelers, leaving themselves in the predicament — they’re one game behind Pittsburgh atop the division — they’re trying to pull themselves out of.

If there’s one issue that might explain why Baltimore’s home-field advantage hasn’t helped much, it’s that the Ravens have tended to start slowly. They’ve scored only two first-quarter touchdowns in their eight home games, and they’ve been outscored 86-59 in the first half on home turf.

That’s not how you maintain an intimidating atmosphere.

“It’s so important starting fast, and again, just kind of having energy,” linebacker Tavius Robinson said. “When your brother makes a play, go celebrate. Gets that energy flowing in the crowd, the team and all that, so it’s very important for sure.”

Injury report

Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of an illness. So did linebackers Roquan Smith (knee), Kyle Van Noy (quadriceps) and Teddye Buchanan (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot).

