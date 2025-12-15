Bengals’ Joe Burrow to play meaningless games for the first time in his career

Joe Burrow will be taking part in late-season games with nothing at stake for the first time since he started…

Joe Burrow will be taking part in late-season games with nothing at stake for the first time since he started playing organized football.

It will be up to Cincinnati Bengals ownership, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and coach Zac Taylor to ensure this is the final lost season with Burrow as their quarterback.

Cincinnati (4-10) was eliminated from the playoffs with its 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC championship game a year later, but haven’t been to the postseason since.

For his part, Burrow is trying to put on a brave face, saying he has “a lot of confidence” in the front office and coaching staff to turn things around.

Burrow’s body language and comments at his news conferences will face scrutiny over the next three games, especially after the six-year veteran acknowledged on his 29th birthday, Dec. 10, that this season and recent years have taken a toll.

“It was probably as disinterested I’ve ever seen Joe Burrow look,” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on “Get Up” Monday morning. “Just did not look engaged in football. He just came across as ‘I don’t want to be here.’ And obviously, the play yesterday was just bad.”

Taylor said Monday that he expects Burrow to play the final three games. Cincinnati is at Miami on Sunday before hosting Arizona and Cleveland.

If Cincinnati hopes to end the year on an upswing, Burrow will need to play better. He missed nine games due to a turf toe injury but delivered hope when he returned and led the Bengals to a 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

However, his performance has dipped over the past five quarters, with four interceptions — including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Cincinnati led 21-18 going into the fourth quarter Dec. 7 at Buffalo, but Burrow threw two picks, one of which was returned 63 yards for a go-ahead TD by Christian Benford.

On Sunday, the Bengals entered Baltimore territory four times but didn’t score — in part because Burrow threw a pick-6 in the red zone.

Burrow’s tone and the team’s record have invited comparisons to 2010, when the Bengals were projected to be a playoff team but finished 4-12. That ended up being the last straw for Carson Palmer, who demanded a trade after the season.

The Bengals haven’t been built for sustained success. Even when they made the playoffs six times between 2009 and ’15, they lost in the first round. The 2021 and ’22 postseason runs marked the first time the franchise won playoff games in consecutive seasons.

Given their history, the organization now faces a critical assessment. Owner Mike Brown needs to look beyond the upcoming offseason to decide whether Tobin and Taylor can orchestrate another turnaround. With a franchise quarterback, two star receivers under contract and ample salary cap room for upgrades, Cincinnati is positioned for changes.

During the final three games, the coaching staff and much of the roster will be auditioning for next year.

What’s working

The Bengals have 10 sacks in their last three games, including a season-high four on Sunday. Lamar Jackson was pressured on half his dropbacks and was 1 of 4 passing for 26 yards when he was able to get passes off. Myles Murphy led the way with four pressures and a sack, and rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. had a career-high three pressures.

What needs help

Protecting Burrow, who took 10 hits in the loss. That included Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson having a free run on Burrow before a rushed throw that Kyle Van Noy picked off. Van Noy handed the ball to Alohi Gilman, who took it to the end zone.

Stock up

S Jordan Battle led the defense with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, and got his fourth interception of the season.

Stock down

WRs Mitchell Tinsley and Andre Iosivas. With Tee Higgins sidelined, neither player was able to pick up the slack. The pair was targeted a combined three times and had only one catch for 16 yards.

Injuries

Higgins remains in the concussion protocol. WR Charlie Jones (right ankle), TE Noah Fant (right ankle), DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (left ankle) and RT Amarius Mims (right knee) were injured Sunday and will be limited to begin the week. DE Shemar Stewart could return this week.

Key numbers

4: Times the Bengals have been shut out by the Ravens.

7: Burrow’s career total of interceptions returned for touchdowns. On Sunday, he threw a pick-6 for the second straight game, the first time in his career he’s done that.

What’s next

Cincinnati visits Miami for its final road game. Originally scheduled for Sunday night, it was bumped up to the afternoon. It’s Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa’s second meeting; Cincinnati won 27-15 in 2022.

