Baltimore Ravens select Alexandria City grad Robert Longerbeam in 6th round

April 27, 2025, 1:38 PM

This article was republished with permission from WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com.

Rutgers defensive back Robert Longerbeam runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP/George Walker IV)

The Baltimore Ravens selected Alexandria City High School graduate Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday.

The cornerback is the son of Woodbridge High School head coach Jimmy Longerbeam. Longerbeam was the 212nd player drafted overall.

Robert Longerbeam played all four seasons for his father at Alexandria City. In Robert’s senior season, he helped the Titans win their first playoff game in 28 years.

Longerbeam starred at Rutgers as a defensive back. In 2024, he led the Big Ten in passes defended and finished with two interceptions.

Longerbeam’s NFL Draft stock took off after he performed well at the East-West Shrine Bowl Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium. Robert did so well there that he received an invitation to the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

His stock continued to rise after a strong outing at the combine.

Longerbeam ranked first among cornerbacks in the broad jump with a leap of 11 feet, 2 inches. He ranked sixth in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.39 seconds and finished seventh with a vertical jump of 36.5 inches to earn a spot on NFL.com writer Nick Shook’s All-Combine Defensive Team.

 

