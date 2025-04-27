Baltimore Ravens select Alexandria City grad Robert Longerbeam in 6th round

The Baltimore Ravens selected Alexandria City High School graduate Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Rutgers defensive back Robert Longerbeam runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP/George Walker IV) Rutgers defensive back Robert Longerbeam runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP/George Walker IV) The Baltimore Ravens selected Alexandria City High School graduate Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday.

The cornerback is the son of Woodbridge High School head coach Jimmy Longerbeam. Longerbeam was the 212nd player drafted overall.

Robert Longerbeam played all four seasons for his father at Alexandria City. In Robert’s senior season, he helped the Titans win their first playoff game in 28 years.

Longerbeam starred at Rutgers as a defensive back. In 2024, he led the Big Ten in passes defended and finished with two interceptions.

Longerbeam’s NFL Draft stock took off after he performed well at the East-West Shrine Bowl Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium. Robert did so well there that he received an invitation to the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.