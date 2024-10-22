Lamar Jackson is carrying the Ravens. Their defense needs work for him to win his first Super Bowl

Although Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a strong contender for his third MVP award, he has his sights on a different goal: winning the Super Bowl for the first time in his seven-year career.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Although Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a strong contender for his third MVP award, he has his sights on a different goal: winning the Super Bowl for the first time in his seven-year career.

Jackson’s spectacular season continued Monday night when he threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns in Baltimore’s 41-31 victory at Tampa Bay. After losing consecutive games to open the season, the Ravens (5-2) have won five straight and are tied with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North.

Jackson has thrown for 1,810 yards and is second in the NFL with 15 touchdown passes. Winning another MVP is hardly his priority.

“I’m chasing something right now, so each and every game is going to be the same thing for me,” Jackson said. “I’m going to be the same person. Every game, I’m trying to win.”

The addition of Derrick Henry has been a huge boost for the Ravens, who have the NFL’s top offense in yards per game (461.4) and scoring (31.1 points). The 30-year-old Henry hasn’t lost a step and has dominated teams with his physical style.

Henry finished with 169 yards on 15 carries against the Buccaneers. He also caught a touchdown. Henry leads the NFL with 873 yards rushing, well ahead of San Francisco’s Jordan Mason, who is second with 667 yards.

“I think that’s just the definition of this team is just being resilient, and believing in one another and playing complementary football, which we try to talk about,” Henry said. “I think it’s just in the preparation, though — how we practice, and how we attack each and every practice. Guys just coming and wanting to get better collectively and make each other better, and I think that speaks volumes, and it’s paying off on game days.”

While the Ravens’ offense is rolling, the defense has some challenges, particularly in the secondary. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was 31 of 45 for 370 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Baltimore’s pass defense is the worst in the NFL, allowing 287.1 yards per game. It’s a glaring weakness that needs to be fixed if the Ravens hope to win their first championship since the 2012 season.

“There are too many big pass plays,” coach John Harbaugh said.

What’s working

The Ravens’ wide receivers and tight ends have done a solid job running routes and getting open for Jackson. Rashod Bateman caught four passes for a season-high 121 yards against the Buccaneers. After a slow start to the season, tight end Mark Andrews has three touchdown receptions in the last two games.

“For me, just staying patient and knowing that I’m going to hit my stride,” Andrews said. “You kind of look at our stats, and everybody’s able to touch the ball — everybody’s able to do something. That’s what I think makes us so dangerous is that we’re spreading the ball around.”

What needs help

The Ravens’ special teams failed to corral an onside kick for the second time this season. Both times, the opposing team — the Cowboys and Buccaneers — scored a touchdown after recovering the ball. The Ravens won both games, but they need to do a better job protecting leads and special teams can be a big part of that.

Stock up

Bateman’s highlight was a 49-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. The 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Bateman has overcome injuries that hampered the early part of his career and has caught 17 of his 26 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock down

First-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr is still growing into the job and the team continues to give up big plays because of miscommunication and blown coverages. The Ravens were rolling against the Bucs until they allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay was 11 of 17 on third downs and had 481 yards of offense.

Injuries

CB Marlon Humphrey had two interceptions against Tampa Bay but had to leave the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. He did not return. “He’s in good spirits, but I don’t know if it’s too serious,” Harbaugh said.

Key numbers

43 — Career touchdown receptions by Andrews, the most in franchise history. Andrews surpassed fellow tight end Todd Heap (41) with two scores against the Bucs.

Next steps

The Ravens are on the road for the second straight week, this time for an AFC North matchup with the Cleveland Browns, who will have a new starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Baltimore is 1-0 in the division thanks to a 41-38 overtime win at Cincinnati on Oct. 6.

