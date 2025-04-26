Ravens draft kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona amid uncertainty about Justin Tucker’s future

The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday amid uncertainty about five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker's future.

Arizona kicker Tyler Loop participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, , in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Arizona kicker Tyler Loop participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, , in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday amid uncertainty about five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker’s future.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL has said it would investigate. Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional bodywork treatment.

By using a draft pick — even one in the late rounds — on a kicker, the Ravens may be signaling some doubt as to whether Tucker will be with the team much longer.

Loop was not the first kicker taken. New England drafted Andres Borregales of Miami four picks before Loop.

Loop made 18 of 23 field goal attempts last season, including a program-record 62-yarder.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.