Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shotguns beer with fellow Ravens superfans at tailgate

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is more than a history-making author and state administrator: the 45-year-old executive is a purple-and-gold wearing, beer shotguning, all-out Baltimore Ravens superfan.

WTOP’s audience likely already know that Moore is highly supportive of the Ravens, but a new video of the governor shared by Baltimore Banner Sports literally screams purple and gold pride.

“I imagine being where the people are at. I mean, that’s who we are, right? That’s what we love,” an energized Moore told the Banner on Sunday, just before the game. “So watching the energy that we’re seeing in Baltimore — and seeing in Maryland — around this team, this is spectacular, man.”

Baltimore Ravens fans were out in droves, optimistic about their picked-to-win team. Even when there were six minutes left on the clock, tailgaters told WTOP’s Heather Gustafson that they were just as excited to see the Ravens face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s still anybody’s game,” a fan said.

Of course, the stadium wasn’t just brimming with Ravens fans. The bold red of the Kansas City Chiefs peppered crowds of purple and gold throughout the day and well toward the end of the game.

“I saw one red jersey over there, gave her a little scoffing and walked away but it’s all good,” one tailgater said.

Some in the crowds were more interested in seeing a certain popstar rocking Red (Taylor’s Version).

“My wife is a huge Taylor Swift fan,” one fan said outside a local bar. “That’s the only reason she can get into football.”

Another tailgater told Gustafson that they would try to meet the pop sensation, if it wasn’t a problem, while others said they were glad to see Swift support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“If she’s here that’s great … if she’s here supporting her boyfriend, that’s a good girlfriend,” the Ravens fan told WTOP ahead of the game.

Swift’s supportive return to the D.C. region may have been a good-luck charm for Kelce and the Chiefs — the team beat the Ravens 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl. There, the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, who fell to the Chiefs just four years ago during their last Super Bowl run.

