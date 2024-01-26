An open letter to Taylor Swift: Here’s how you could spend your time in Baltimore, should the rumors be true

Thanks to Travis Kelce, the planets and the fates and all the stars have aligned to tempt Taylor Swift with entering a stadium in the D.C. area for the first time since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Hi Ms. Taylor Swift,

Let’s be honest, it’s been a long time coming. The planets and the fates and all the stars have aligned to tempt you with entering a stadium in the D.C. area for the first time since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

We have so much to catch up on. Should you decide to come to Maryland to cheer on your boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Ravens in the NFL playoffs, I want you to know Baltimore’s ready for it.

In case you need some convincing, I’ve compiled some ways that fans and Baltimore aficionados have suggested you could fill any blank space in your schedule while you’re hanging around the D.C. area.

If you need some game-day grub, there’s a handful of local restaurants that could do the honors. Among them is Tiny Brick Oven in Baltimore, where head chef Will Fagg has named a new dish after you — the Margherita Nashville. He heard that might be one of your favorite foods (at least, according to Bon Appetit’s reporting in 2012).

If you’re in Maryland, you’ve got to get some crab. Pappas Restaurant is famous for its crab cakes (notably, Oprah is a fan) and it’s located on Taylor Avenue in Parkville (Easter Egg?). The sports bar has invited you to dinner; attire is casual.

I know you’re a fan of crime shows; have you seen “The Wire?” Chaps Pit Beef was featured on the show’s second season back in 2003 (as well as on Food Network) and the restaurant is known for its sandwiches.

Are you looking for the right spot for drinking beer out of plastic cups? Locals tell me Fells Point has plenty of options if you’re looking to pregame with your boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce. Given you’ve identified as a “cat lady,” maybe you’d appreciate Cat’s Eye Pub, which claims it has the best live music in the city.

Or check out the polaroid-ready “Tailgate Bus” at Max’s Taproom. It has 113 beers on draft and more than 1,600 bottled or canned beers.

But maybe you’re hoping for cocktails during a private and mysterious evening with your crew. The Elk Room is a speakeasy with an assortment of fancy-sounding cocktails. Twinkly chandeliers and lavish leather are contrasted against red, brick walls and plaid-patterned furniture; it’s sure to turn your life into folklore.

Or head near the waterfront for a romantic date. Kick it off at the National Aquarium, where you could feed fish or watch trainers work with adorable dolphins near the Inner Harbor. To continue your night, head to BLK Swan in Fells Point — the establishment says it tries to present comfort food in creative ways.

Lately, we’ve seen a lot more of you in the media, including on the big screen through the Eras Tour Film and briefly during NFL games. Though many have celebrated your success, there’s been some negativity surrounding your presence at games as well — though, as the New York Times reports, you’re typically shown for less than 25 seconds over the course of the 3-hour games broadcast.

We hope you can shake off any haters discouraging you from dating the boy on the football team — even if you’re rooting for the opposing team — as the D.C. area has a lot to offer. Maybe your trip will even inspire you to include us for a future tour date!

This weekend is time to debut Baltimore (Taylor’s Version). Come back … be here.

Yours truly,

WTOP’s (unofficial) Taylor Swift correspondent Jessica Kronzer

P.S. If you’re looking for a more intimate spot, WTOP News’ Glass Enclosed Nerve Center is staffed 24/7, and we’ve got mics, should the game’s results make you feel inspired to record a new single.

