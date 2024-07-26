Lamar Jackson sidelined again with a lingering illness after practicing once since start of camp

Lamar Jackson was sidelined again Friday, and the Baltimore Ravens said he was still being evaluated by their medical team.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was sidelined again Friday, and the Baltimore Ravens said he was still being evaluated by their medical team.

Jackson has practiced only once since training camp began for the full squad Sunday, and he left the Wednesday session early.

“He’s fighting through an illness,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Working with our doctors, doing all the tests, even more tests to make sure we have everything covered. I’m confident that he’ll be back pretty soon. It’s just an unpredictable deal. You guys have been sick before, and sometimes it’s not easy, so that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was also held out Friday because of a neck issue.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.