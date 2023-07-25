Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens release WRs Andy…

Ravens release WRs Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas, claim WR Makai Polk off waivers

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella works out during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas on Tuesday and claimed receiver Makai Polk off waivers.

The Ravens also signed long snapper Tyler Ott, a day before the team’s first official practice of training camp. They put long snapper Nick Moore on the non-football injury list.

Polk was waived by the New York Giants.

Isabella appeared in two games for the Ravens and three for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He caught two passes, both with Arizona.

Thomas caught two passes in 10 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up